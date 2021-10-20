Please join us on Thursday, Nov. 4 from 5-6 p.m., via Zoom for, “Being Present – Letting Go and The Power of the Pause,” with Barbara Sinclair, PhD. The free online event is the eight installment in Healthy Acadia’s Monthly Mindfulness series.

In this mindfulness workshop, Sinclair will guide participants through a body-mind-heart scan. We’ll explore tools to help us remember to take a pause from our daily autopilot routine to focus on our present state of being. When you take a moment to pause to become fully present and mindful, you can better identify your true needs.

Pre-registration is required for this free event. To register and receive the Zoom link, go to bit.ly/power-of-the-pause.





For additional information about this and future mindfulness events in the series or additional programs focused on building skills that promote mindful living, contact Ursula Hanson at ursula@healthyacadia.org.

Healthy Acadia is a 501(C)(3) community health organization building vibrant communities and making it easier for all people to lead healthy lives throughout Washington and Hancock counties. This year, Healthy Acadia invites you to join them in celebrating 20 years of empowering people and organizations to build healthy communities