HAMPDEN — The Bangor High School girls soccer team was looking to claim its first undefeated regular season since 2016 when it closed out the season against rival Hampden Academy on Tuesday night.

The Rams took care of business, scoring three times in a span of 2:24 midway through the first half en route to a 5-0 victory in Hampden. Senior striker Devon St. Louis had a hat trick to pace the Rams including two during that decisive first-period flurry.

Dynamic junior midfielder Emmie Streams opened the scoring 8:33 into the game before St. Louis tallied goals just 56 seconds apart and freshman Teagan Atherley completed the spurt 1:28 after St. Louis’ second goal.

Andrew Varisco’s Rams improved to 14-0 and will be the top seed for the Class A North playoffs. Hampden Academy, which was sixth in the Heal Points standings going into the game, finished up its regular season at 5-8-1 after losing its fourth straight.

Streams began the scoring by corralling the ball in the middle of the field in the attacking third, taking a few touches and curling a 19-yard shot into the upper far corner to the right of Hampden Academy goalie Riley Crosby, who had no chance.

St. Louis began the three-goal spree with 22:52 remaining in the first half by finishing off a pretty passing sequence involving Streams and Anna Connors.

Streams, positioned in the middle, slid a pass over to Connors racing down the left wing. Connors made a perfect pass across to St. Louis, who simply had to direct it into the open net.

Streams and St. Louis teamed up again on the next one with Streams slipping the ball into the path of St. Louis, who poked it past Crosby.

Atherley, who had just entered the game, chested down a pass from Connors at the top of the penalty area and slotted a low shot past the outstretched arms of the diving Crosby.

St. Louis capped her hat trick early in the second half when she was sent in alone by an Olivia Scott pass and she tucked it inside the post to the right of Crosby.

Emma McNeil made two saves on four shot attempts for Bangor before Eva Coombs replaced her in the second half and made one save on three shots. Crosby finished with three saves on 17 Bangor shot attempts.