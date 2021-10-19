It is not uncommon for traffic to bottleneck on the busy stretch of Route 1 in the small Knox County town of Thomaston. But that could change if a new bypass road to divert heavy traffic is created.

Residents will hear the results of a feasibility study conducted by Dirigo Engineering on Thursday at a meeting airing the idea. Members of the town’s comprehensive plan committee will also provide historical background for the project. The study was commissioned by the Thomaston Select Board in June.

The road, which would bypass downtown, would be an east-west highway located north of the village, bookended by Old Country Road and Route 1, according to minutes from a June 28 meeting.

Conducting a feasibility study for a potential bypass road was identified as a priority in the town’s most recent comprehensive plan, which was adopted in September 2020. The plan states that a bypass road would provide an alternative route around the heavily trafficked downtown area for emergency vehicles, as well as generally improving the livability of the area.

“Reducing truck traffic on Main Street/Route 1 through the Town’s Historic District would improve the appeal of the historic homes there,” the comprehensive plan states.

The feasibility study had to be completed on the potential road project within a year of the passing of the comprehensive plan.

It is unclear what the next steps are following Thursday’s meeting.

Thomaston’s town manager did not immediately respond Monday to questions regarding the specific findings of Dirigo Engingeering’s study.

The meeting will be held on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Thomaston Municipal Building.