AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine’s governor said the federal government is right to take a nationwide approach to the issue of PFAS contamination, which she called “a devastating problem” in her state.

PFAS chemicals, which are short for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are sometimes called “forever chemicals” and they have long been used in a variety of consumer products. Maine has required manufacturers in the state to phase them out by 2030 because of concerns about water contamination and human health risks.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said recently it is launching a comprehensive plan to tackle PFAS contamination around the country. Gov. Janet Mills said Monday that resources from the federal government will make it easier for states and local communities to mitigate the problem.

Maine has also installed drinking water treatment systems and established wastewater sludge testing requirements to try to get a handle on PFAS contamination.