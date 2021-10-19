Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s to mid-50s, from north to south with partly sunny or mostly cloudy skies throughout the state and a chance for scattered showers. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will update the latest COVID-19 data from the weekend by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.

While more than 80 percent of Maine adults are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the majority of hospitalized patients continue to be unvaccinated.





Workloads are likely to increase for employees that remain and potentially longer wait times loom as agencies prepare to cover for one another more frequently.

It’s been nearly four months since Jessica Trefethen brought her young son to Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast, where he died.

The city’s homelessness problem was the most prevalent in Bangor Daily News interviews with the candidates. Some have centered their campaign on the subject.

“Hopeful,” a colorful metal sign studded with lightbulbs, will be installed on the north-facing side of 152 Main St. in downtown Bangor in late November, pending final approval by the Bangor City Council at its meeting next week.

It’s been just over a year since a Waldo couple were shot to death in their home, allegedly at the hands of victim Tina Bowden’s brother, Glenn Brown.

Benjamin Conroy, 32, was employed in Regional School Unit 22 at the Leroy H. Smith School in Winterport as an ed tech from fall 2014 to August 2016, according to Assistant Superintendent Christine Boone.

After 8 years, Orono’s police chief is set to leave the department in November, a shakeup that has implications for the entire town’s public safety structure.

It is not uncommon for traffic to bottleneck on the busy stretch of Route 1 in the small Knox County town. But that could change soon.

Ben Guite, who was a key player on the University of Maine’s second and last NCAA title team in 1998-99, is making his debut as head coach of the Mariners after eight seasons as an assistant and then associate head coach for the Black Bears.

In other Maine news …

Gouldsboro could delay Frenchman Bay aquafarm proposal

Skowhegan man accused of using PPP loan to buy cowboy boots now faces state theft charge

Watch: UMaine wide receiver’s insane touchdown catch featured on ESPN

Detainees go on rampage at Long Creek Youth Development Center

Maine rolls out $20M more in grants to struggling small businesses

Maine bowhunters must now get permission to hunt near others’ homes

Owen Smith, experimental artist with 30-year UMaine career, dies at 63