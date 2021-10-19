University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H will offer an online information session on the Maine 4-H chapter of the Wildlife Habitat Education Program from 6:30–7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

WHEP, a national program with wildlife and fisheries habitat management education programs for youth ages 8–19, is available in Maine, with training and support from UMaine Extension 4-H staff. WHEP 4-H clubs are led by Extension 4-H volunteers who work with youth to learn and practice their skills. Youth may also participate in the annual state competition. Volunteers do not need to be content experts; training and hands-on practice will be provided



The session is free; registration is required. Register on the program webpage at https://extension.umaine.edu/4h/2021/09/28/get-involved-in-the-wildlife-habitat-education-program-whep/. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Erin McDonald at 207-581-8163 or erin.mcdonald1@maine.edu. More information about Maine 4-H can be found on the Extension 4-H website (https://extension.umaine.edu/umaine-extension-4h/).