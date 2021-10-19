ELLSWORTH – Something wicked this way comes … The Grand Players present Terror Trail on the Black House estate.

The circus was coming to town but had to travel through the forest. It went in but didn’t come out. Beware what lurks in the wild woods of Woodlawn — be it living or dead. Thursday, Oct. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 31 7–10 p.m. weather permitting.

$8 general admission (not recommended for children under 12 years of age). Parking is available at Woodlawn Museum, Gardens, and Park, 19 Blackhouse Drive.





Visit www.grandonline.org to purchase tickets and reserve a time slot. Arrive before your private experience; no need to stand in line. You leave the safety of the meadow and enter the forest trail and the horrors that await.

Protective masks (and costumes) are encouraged, but not mandatory (change of underwear optional).

Caution, there is extensive use of fog, loud and ominous sounds, and scenes of blood and gore. This experience is not recommended for small children. Parental discretion is advised.



For more information on events, visit www.grandonline.org or follow The Grand on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TheGrand1938/.