CAMDEN — Boston-based duo Cold Chocolate returns to the Camden Opera House, 29 Elm Street, for a SoundCheck concert 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22. The one-set concert is sponsored by Hawthorn Inn.

Ethan Robbins (guitar) and Ariel Bernstein (percussion) fuse folk, funk and bluegrass into a bluesy, rootsy, even jazzy take on Americana, driven by compelling songwriting. Punctuated by tight harmonies and skillful playing, Cold Chocolate has gained recognition for its original music and high-energy shows.

Both Robbins and Bernstein have classical training to underpin their free-spirited, freewheeling musicianship. They packed the opera house’s Blue Café on Valentine’s Day 2020; and released their third full-length album, “Down The Line,” later that year.





Tickets are $10, and advance purchase is encouraged via camdenoperahouse.com and 207-236-3154. The opera house’s choose-your-own ticketing software ensures every-other-row distancing, as well as a couple of seats either side of each party’s reservation, for comfortable spacing. Masks are required in the building.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. SoundCheck also is livestreamed on the COH Facebook page. For more information, and to donate to the Community Arts Fund that makes it all possible, visit www.camdenoperahouse.com.

Tickets also are on sale for upcoming SoundCheck shows by the David Clarke Trio, dance theater collaborators Kathryn Oliver and Kristi Williamson (“Honey in the Heart”) and Tom DiMenna, performing a Cat Stevens tribute; as well as larger concerts by The Wolff Sisters and Lúnasa (Irish Christmas tour).