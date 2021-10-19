What: During October, November, and December, Efficiency Maine is offering free workshops on seven separate residential and commercial code provisions and best practices related to the 2015 International Energy Conservation Code.

As of July 1, 2021, the IECC 2015 became the mandatory baseline energy code for all new construction in Maine. Copies of the 2015 International Energy Conservation Code can be obtained at https://codes.iccsafe.org/content/IECC2015.

Who: The workshops are open to all building professionals involved in design, equipment specifications, construction, and municipal code enforcement, including but not limited to, code enforcement officials, builders/contractors, architects, engineers, and related building trade professionals (construction supervisors, product suppliers, energy professionals, third-party inspectors, HVAC installers, home inspectors, and real estate professionals).





When: Each workshop, facilitated by Maine Indoor Air Quality Council, will be presented three times. For more details about the sessions and to register go to https://www.efficiencymaine.com/professional-training/building-energy-code-workshops/.

Where: Online virtual training. For additional Building Energy Code resources and links to previous training material click here.

How: Interested professionals can register at https://www.efficiencymaine.com/professional-training/building-energy-code-workshops/.