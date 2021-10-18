Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I couldn’t agree more with Jordan LaBouff’s Oct. 14 letter in the Bangor Daily News about Dina Yacoubagha’s dedicated, effective service to our community. I have witnessed her hard work and creative ideas in our time together since 2012 as members of Faith Linking in Action, a diverse alliance of Bangor faith communities working together to address issues of poverty and injustice.

Yacoubagha is resourceful, determined, a good listener and a team player. I am excited about her candidacy and the constructive ideas and leadership she would bring to “Team Bangor.”





Suzanne Kelly

Bangor

