By definition, “retroactive” means “operative with respect to past occurrences, as a statute.” This is not the case with the advertising campaign on TV and online, which I believe is false. I’m confident that “retroactivity” has little to do with any other construction project or business activity in Maine, and will only apply to the New England Clean Energy Connect (the Quebec to Massachusetts utility corridor). The reason it applies is because part of the process by which it was “approved” has bypassed the Maine Legislature and administrative procedure since 2014 in an attempt to be valid. NECEC is the only one which needs to be retroactive.

What NECEC does for Mainers is a smidgen compared to the profits that CMP and Hydro-Quebec will reap from the project. Hiring a Wisconsin logging firm for clearing does even less. It’s no wonder a suspiciously ad hoc bunch like “Mainers for Fair Laws” has to create a horror story, apparently to cover the mistakes made by CMP and Maine Department of Environmental Protection.





The subject has not changed. Maine people know what burns and what does not burn in a wood stove. Anything else should stay in the woods until it’s ready.

Douglas Yohman

Waterboro

