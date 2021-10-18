PORTLAND — A Portland Jetport traveler was forced to give up a number of knives Sunday.

The New England TSA spokesperson says officers detected the items in the traveler’s carry-on bag.

Yesterday a passenger @portlandjetport ended up surrendering these throwing knives after @TSA officers detected them in his carry-on bag. He'd still have them if they were in his checked bag! #travelfail pic.twitter.com/1ljom9JbSX — TSA_NewEngland (@TSA_NewEngland) October 18, 2021

The TSA says he would’ve been able to keep the knives if they had been checked in his bag.