After 8 years, Orono’s police chief is set to leave the department in November, a shakeup that has implications for the entire town’s public safety structure.

During the Orono Town Council’s meeting Monday night, Town Manager Sophie Wilson announced that Josh Ewing — who has been the chief of Orono Police since 2013 — has resigned his position to take a position with the Hampden Police Department. Ewing had been with the department for 22 years.

But due to the continued loss of experienced first responders, Wilson said the town’s public safety system needs a complete overhaul that will create one unified public safety department to be headed up by the current fire chief Geoffery Lowe.

In her statement she read to the council, Wilson said it’s a frustrating loss and part of a larger problem that is in part due to public outcry and pushing for a refined policing system in the United States.

Councilor Terry Greenier echoed Wilson’s frustrations.

“I’m sick about this. Public safety does get a bad rep and we lose people like the chief who mean so much,” Greenier said. “The town put the chief in this position and the town is going to have to deal with it.”

As part of the transition, the town would promote someone inside the police department to the position of deputy chief who would oversee the day-to-day operations of the department.

But, councilor Laurie Osher said there’s already a shortage of firefighters and police officers in town, and is left with a small applicant pool.

The restructuring is meant to remove barriers and get more qualified applicants in the door, Wilson said.

“The restructuring allows us to maintain stability, which is important when you’re trying to recruit people,” she said.

Ewing’s last day will be Nov. 5.