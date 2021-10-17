University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer an online class about using an electric pressure cooker for making soup from 6–7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28.

“Making Soups in an Electric Pressure Cooker” will teach participants how to prepare creamy tomato soup and Italian sausage and kale soup. Participants can select either recipe to shop for and prepare ingredients beforehand, then cook along with instructor Lisa Fishman, UMaine Extension nutrition education professional. Additional recipes will be emailed following the webinar.

The fee is $5; registration is required. Register on the event webpage at https://extension.umaine.edu/register/product/soups-electric-pressure-cooker/. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Sharon Paradis at 207-834-3905 or sharon.paradis@maine.edu.