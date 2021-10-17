PORTLAND — Children in faith formation classes and Catholic schools have the chance to see their artwork front and center on the Diocese of Portland’s official 2021 Christmas cards.

The Diocese of Portland’s Christmas Card Art Contest selects winners from four age groups (kindergarten through second grade, third grade through fifth grade, sixth grade through eighth grade, and high school students) with the winning artwork used on the cover of the diocesan cards this winter. The winners’ names are printed on the back of the cards and the winners receive a special gift blessed by Bishop Deeley. For complete contest rules and/or to register, visit www.portlanddiocese.org/sites/default/files/files/CCC21.pdf. The deadline for submissions is Friday, Oct. 29.

This year, each entry must reflect one of the following passages from Scripture:

“She wrapped him in swaddling clothes and laid him in a manger.” (Luke 2:7)

“The angel said to them, “I proclaim to you good news of great joy.” (Luke 2:10)

“For today in the city of David, a savior has been born.” (Luke 2:11)

“You will find an infant wrapped in swaddling clothes and lying in a manger.” (Luke 2:12)

“Glory to God in the highest and on earth peace.” (Luke 2:14)

The artwork is created by the child and not mechanically or electronically generated. All entries are judged by a panel of Catholic leaders in faith who will evaluate each entry on its creativity, artistic skill, and Scripture accuracy. Judging takes place in early November, with winners notified by early December. Some of the winning entries from previous years can be seen below. For more information, contact the Diocese of Portland’s Office of Development at 207-773-6471.