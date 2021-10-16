Jesse Drury rushed for 229 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries to lead undefeated Foxcroft Academy to a 41-6 homecoming football victory over Poland at Oakes Field in Dover-Foxcroft on Friday night..

The Ponies, now 6-0, face a battle of the unbeatens for first place in the Class D Crabtree points next weekend against Winthrop-Monmouth-Hall-Dale.

Drury scored on runs of 17 and 53 yards in the first quarter to help Foxcroft build a 28-0 halftime advantage on Poland, then added a 6-yard scoring run in the fourth period.





Drury averaged nearly 21 yards per carry for the night, while teammate Gage Beaudry added 93 yards on seven carries as Foxcroft rushed for 351 yards on 29 attempts, or 12 yards per rush.

Ponies quarterback Austin Seavey completed 7 of 15 passes for 129 yards and three touchdowns. He connected with Gideon Topolski on scoring strikes of 18 and 6 yards in the second quarter, then hit Caden Crocker with a 40-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter.

Kemsley Masters made 5 of 6 extra-point kicks for Foxcroft. Jackson Smith, Jaydon Richard and Anthony Smith were in on five tackles apiece for Foxcroft, which limited 1-3 Poland to 167 total yards.

Winthrop-Monmouth-Hall-Dale (4-0) was due to host Freeport on Friday night, but that game was postponed until Monday after a car crash caused a power outage at Maxwell Field in Winthrop.