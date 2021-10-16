A Limington man accused of fleeing a crash scene allegedly assaulted a Portland police officer on Thursday afternoon.

Jamie Mondragon, 40, was charged with assault on a police officer, driving to endanger and violating his probation, according to David Singer, a spokesperson for the Portland Police Department.

Mondragon was suspected in a 12:35 p.m. hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Falmouth Street and Forest Avenue, Singer said Friday.

He was found a short time later on Fessenden Street, where he was placed under arrest. During the arrest, Mondragon allegedly grabbed an officer’s throat, according to Singer.

Mondragon was taken to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset.