A woman was injured Friday afternoon in an explosion at her Embden home.

The woman suffered injuries and burns in the 2:50 p.m. blast at her Bert Berry Road home, according to Katy England, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

After calling 911, the woman, whom authorities haven’t publicly identified, drove to the Solon Fire Department for help. She was taken to Redington-Fairview Hospital in Skowhegan before being airlifted to Maine Medical Center in Portland, England said Saturday.

The home was a complete loss.

The blast remains under investigation.