If you plan to go to an event at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, you’ll soon need to follow some new rules.

All attendees 12-years or older will need to show evidence of a COVID-19 vaccine or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours.

Kids too young to be vaccinated will have to have a mask, but masks are “strongly recommended” for everyone.

These rules go into effect Oct. 22, opening day for the Maine Mariners.