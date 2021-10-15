Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the low 60s, with cloudy skies and a chance for scattered showers across the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 799 more COVID-19 cases on Thursday, along with five more deaths. The statewide death toll stands at 1,088.

As of Thursday, 111 Maine schools were experiencing coronavirus outbreaks, down from 113 last week. Over the past 30 days, 518 schools have reported positive COVID-19 cases.

The Maine Department of Labor announced on Thursday that health care workers who do not get vaccinated before Gov. Janet Mills’ mandate begins to be enforced will not qualify for unemployment benefits.

A Lincoln nursing home is among the latest to slash services due to funding and staffing issues, and will pivot towards long-term care with fewer residence openings.

The University of Maine System has reached 91 percent vaccination compliance among the student population. Those who have not confirmed their vaccination status or filed for an exemption face mandatory withdrawal from enrollment.

“Those are numbers we cannot absorb. We cannot consolidate and move people around and still preserve care.”

While the yield is largely good news, the sheer size of the 2021 harvest is creating new problems for some farmers.

That makes Colby the second school in the nation to ban discrimination based on class, following Brandeis University.

To help voters make an informed choice on the upcoming referendum, the Bangor Daily News asked readers what information they felt they still needed to decide how to vote.

As CEO at Central Maine Power Co. from 1994 to 2000, he is known for restoring power during the 1998 ice storm, closing the Maine Yankee Nuclear Power Plant and keeping rate increases below the rate of inflation.

The University of Maine’s surging field hockey team could clinch the top seed among America East’s six eastern schools on Friday.

Under the right conditions, those plump, short-legged birds with long, straight bills, can provide some action.

The Conners building dates from the early 1950s and currently houses younger students.

