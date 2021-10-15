BANGOR — Northern Light Pediatric Orthopedics is pleased announce that William Bassett, MD, has joined the team, the only fellowship-trained surgeon in the state performing complex pediatric orthopedic surgery. Dr. Bassett treats benign bone tumors, club feet, foot reconstruction, fracture care, hip dysplasia, leg length discrepancy, lower extremity deformity, scoliosis, and slipped capital femoral epiphysis.

Dr. Bassett earned his medical education from Drexel College of Medicine, completed a residency in Orthopedic Surgery at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Orthopedic Residency, and a fellowship in Pediatric Orthopedics and Scoliosis at Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children.

Dr. Bassett is proud to provide subspecialized surgical care to patients throughout Maine. He says, “My goal as a pediatric orthopedist is to help children retain and regain their childhood by enabling families to take part in activities that they enjoy, while improving patients’ overall quality of life. I help families understand complex problems while providing realistic and attainable goals.”





A member associate of the Pediatric Orthopedic Society of North America, the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, and American Orthopedic Association, Dr. Bassett is eligible for certification by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery.

Dr. Bassett treats patients at both Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor and at Northern Light Inland Hospital in Waterville. For a referral to see Dr. Bassett in Bangor, please call 207-973-9570 or 207-861-7862 for an appointment in Waterville.