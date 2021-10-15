OUT Maine is proud to announce the launch of “Read the Rainbow,” a program that places LGBTQ+ inclusive books into Maine’s school libraries. These carefully curated book sets increase visibility, celebrate diversity and foster supportive communities. For every $400 donated to the Read the Rainbow Program, OUT Maine will send a set of 20 or more books to a school library in Maine. There are four book sets available based on grade-level: K-2, 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12.

To learn more, and to donate to the program, please visit https://outmaine.org/read-the-rainbow/.

OUT Maine has an ambitious goal: to create more welcoming and affirming communities for Maine’s diverse queer youth in all of their intersectional identities by changing the very systems that serve them. For more information, visit www.outmaine.org.