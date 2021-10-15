Maine Veterans’ Homes – Bangor, a 150-bed skilled nursing and residential assisted living facility, has been recognized as a 2021 recipient of the Gold – Excellence in Quality Award for superior performance in the long-term and post-acute care profession. In recognition of the highest levels of quality, the award is the final step in three progressive levels of awards through the American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living National Quality Award Program. The program recognizes organizations that meet rigorous standards and serve as models of excellence in providing high-quality long-term and post-acute care.

Earning the Gold – Excellence in Quality Award requires a skilled nursing center or assisted living community to first achieve the Bronze – Commitment to Quality and Silver – Achievement in Quality awards before applying for the Gold level—an accomplishment that takes several years. In addition, applicants must meet the core values and criteria of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program. This organizational improvement tool focuses on specific management areas, including leadership, customer and staff satisfaction, strategic planning, and more.

“Maine Veterans’ Homes is committed to achieving excellence and advancing quality of care as we work together, caring for Veterans and their families who have served our country. I am proud of our team and the commitment they show every day. In pursuing this award, we have seen tremendous positive outcomes for our residents and their families, as well as our staff,” said Debra Fournier, chief operating officer, MVH.

MVH Bangor, the third of six MVH Homes to be awarded the Gold – Excellence in Quality from AHCA/NCAL, joins MVH Scarborough (2016) and MVH Machias (2018) in achieving this award. These MVH homes are three of only 49 organizations nationwide to reach the Gold level of Excellence status in 25 years, and the only ones in Maine.

Maine Veterans’ Homes has demonstrated exceptional performance and care outcomes for their residents and staff,” said Tammy Kelly, AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Board of Overseers chairperson. “I applaud their resiliency and dedication to the quality journey and for this outstanding achievement.”

The award was presented to Maine Veterans’ Homes during AHCA/NCAL’s 72nd Convention & Expo, Oct. 10-13 in National Harbor, Maryland.

Maine Veterans’ Homes is an independent, nonprofit organization providing outstanding and quality care to veterans, their spouses, and Gold Star parents at six homes throughout Maine, located in Augusta, Bangor, Caribou, Machias, Scarborough, and South Paris. “Caring for those who served”, MVH is a Provider of Choice to Veterans and their families, offering long-term care, short term skilled nursing, memory care, respite programs, rehabilitation, and therapy. For more information about MVH, please visit. www.mainevets.org.

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living represents more than 14,000 nonprofit and proprietary skilled nursing centers, assisted living communities, sub-acute centers, and homes for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. By delivering solutions for quality care, AHCA/NCAL aims to improve the lives of the millions of frail, elderly and individuals with disabilities who receive long term or post-acute care in our member facilities each day. For more information, please visit www.ahcancal.org.