The Maine Center for Economic Policy, a nonpartisan research and policy organization dedicated to advancing economic justice and prosperity for all Maine people, has hired three new staff and developed new roles for existing staff.

Maura Pillsbury has been hired as state/local tax policy analyst, with a focus on tax expenditures and local issues. Pillsbury previously served as an advocate for Moms Demand Action and Maine Families for Vaccines, and an analyst at the Office of Program Evaluation and Government Accountability.

Arthur Phillips has been hired as economic policy analyst, with a focus on MECEP’s inclusive economy portfolio and outreach and advocacy on labor issues. Phillips previously served as research coordinator at UNITE HERE.





Dan D’Ippolito has been hired as vice president of communications to lead communications strategies that advance MECEP’s policy and legislative goals and shape the public debate on equity, inclusivity, and economic justice. D’Ippolito previously served as communications director at Preble Street.

Sarah Austin, hired in 2015, has been promoted to director of policy and research. Austin was previously a policy analyst.

Additionally, three staff have assumed new roles within the organization. Megan Michaud, hired in 2015, has assumed the role of vice president of programs and policy. Michaud was previously director of external affairs.

Jody Harris, hired in 2012, has assumed the role of vice president of operations and finance. Harris was previously associate director.

Garrett Martin, hired in 2009, has assumed the role of president & CEO. Martin was previously executive director.