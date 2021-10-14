Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I’m writing to let the people of Maine know of my Democratic candidacy for governor of Maine. Some weeks ago, I sent out a press release announcing my candidacy that was all but ignored by the Maine press. Recently, the Bangor Daily News published an article that excluded any mention of my candidacy and a second article printed from an outside source that likewise ignored my candidacy.

For the record, I worked for the people of Maine in state government for nearly 30 years. I have a B.S. in economics and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration. I am the first environmentalist and animal/wildlife activist to run for Maine governor since Percival Baxter a century ago.





I am running because I believe Maine’s government is “fixed.” The system protects the government and its allies/special interests. Government is no longer of, by and for the people as any citizen who has tried to bring about positive change knows. If the government does not want change, change will not happen. It is no wonder that many Mainers have given up on the government and no longer even bother to vote.

Maine’s environment is Maine’s economy. One of Maine’s top industries is tourism. Who comes to Maine to see mines, herbicided clearcuts, or salmon net pens?

Maine desperately needs new leadership. Maine needs a government and a governor who work for, and represent all the people, all of the time. To learn more about, or to join our campaign, please email me at johnglowaforgovernor2022@gmail.com

John Glowa

China

