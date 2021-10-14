PORTLAND — A man was charged after he allegedly punched a Portland police officer on Monday.

Officers were called to Milestones Recovery on India Street around 11:20 a.m. for a report of a man who refused to leave the property and was acting aggressively toward staff, according to the Portland Police Department.

Nicholas Poirier, 38, of Belfast, allegedly grabbed the responding officers several times as they tried to de-escalate the situation.

Poirier then punched an officer, according to police.

Poirier was then taken to Maine Medical Center for treatment and charged with assault, criminal threatening and refusing to submit to arrest, police said.

“All of the responding officers were trained in crisis intervention and active listening and de-escalation techniques; all officers have also received Verbal Judo training. This is in line with the department’s goal to train all officers in CIT and Verbal Judo,” the Portland Police Department said in a press release.

If anyone has any information that could assist police in this case, they are asked to call the Portland Police Department at 207-874-8575.