A Monmouth man who was sentenced to 30 years for killing his mother in 2010 has died.

Kenneth McDonald, 55, died on Oct. 14 at the Maine Department of Corrections, according to Anna Black, the department’s director of government affairs.

McDonald pleaded guilty at a Sept. 1, 2010 trial to murder in the stabbing death of 80-year-old Janice McDonald on Aug. 24, 2009.

His death was not related to COVID-19, Black said.