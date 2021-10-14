Two people have died after a car crash in Paris last week.

The rollover crash on Park Street happened at around 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, the Portland Press Herald reported.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash. One had rolled over into a residential driveway.

A 2020 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Paul Gigas, 74, of West Paris was southbound on Park Street when it collided with a northbound 2007 Nissan Versa driven by 16-year-old Levi Cole-McDonnell of Greenwood, according to the newspaper.

Joshua McDonnell, 32, of Bryant Pond was a passenger in the Versa.

Gigas’ vehicle had two passengers, Virginia Johnson, 86, and Robert Johnson, 77, both of Sumner. One of the passengers experienced a medical event and distracted Gigas, whose vehicle crossed the centerline, according to the newspaper.

Cole-McDonnell reacted to the oncoming Equinox by hitting his brakes and swerving, which caused his vehicle to cross the centerline as well. The two vehicles collided, and the Versa then rolled over.

McDonnell died at the scene, the newspaper reported.

Robert Johnson was taken to the Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway, and later died from his injuries.

Cole-McDonnell and Virginia Johnson were taken to the hospital and treated for serious injuries, the Press Herald reported.

Gigas refused medical treatment at the time.

The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office and Maine State Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash.