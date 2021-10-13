Bangor 2 (OT) (7-2-2), Edward Little 1 (7-4-1) At Bangor, Josh Partal’s second goal of the game with 1:22 left in the first overtime earned the Rams a 2-1 come-from-behind win. MORE SCORES The latest Maine local sports scores and schedules

Edward Little’s Jack Thompson gave the Red Eddies the lead with 16 minutes left in regulation when he took a feed from Mohamed Adow and fired it to the left of Bangor goalie Trey Bourassa.





The Rams tied it up with 5:31 left in the game when Partal converted a direct free kick with a perfectly placed shot into the upper right corner of the goal.

Bourassa made five saves on six shots while Edward Little’s Eli St. Laurent made eight saves on 10 shots.

Bangor improves to 7-2-2 while Edward Little falls to 7-4-1.