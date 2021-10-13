BOSTON — More than 800 people who work for Boston have been suspended without pay for failing to comply with the city’s coronavirus vaccine mandate by the deadline, city officials said.

Acting Mayor Kim Janey announced in August that the city’s roughly 18,000 employees would be required to either show proof of vaccination by Tuesday or, if they do not want to get a shot, submit to regular testing.

With more than 4 percent of the city’s workforce now suspended, the city is making plans to deal with potential staffing shortfalls.





“We are now implementing contingency plans for bus transportation and other school operations impacted by employee leaves of absence, due to unverified vaccination or testing,” the mayor’s office said Tuesday. “We continue to work closely with our diverse workforce, and our union partners, to ensure employees have access to vaccination, testing and verification systems to comply with the mandate.”

Suspended employees can return to work by providing proof of a negative test, the office said. The city did not break down suspensions by department.