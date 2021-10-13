Students at Belfast Area High School will learn remotely on Thursday and Friday, after an increase in positive coronavirus cases.

“We know of 13 positive cases at BAHS and are waiting to see the test results of several other students. At the moment, we have over 50 BAHS students in quarantine, with the likelihood that this number could climb considerably higher over the next few days,” said Superintendent Mary Alice McLean, who oversees RSU 71, in an email communication to parents Wednesday morning.

While the high school finished the school day on Wednesday in person, all practices, competitions and after school activities were canceled on Wednesday and for the remainder of the week, according to McLean.

“Our goal is to interrupt the number and frequency of classroom exposures. All students will have their 1:1 devices and attend school remotely, following the same synchronous bell schedule,” McLean said in the email.

The high school is expected to resume in-person classes on Monday, Oct. 18.