Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the 70s with partly sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will report COVID-19 data for the past four days by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.

The Food and Drug Administration, which has already authorized emergency use of Pfizer’s booster vaccine, is set to debate Thursday and Friday whether to adopt a booster shot produced by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.





The COVID-19 pandemic proved to be a setback for waste reduction efforts across the country, including Augusta’s municipal landfill, which may reach its limit within five years.

Central Maine Medical Center said Monday it was suspending pediatric, heart attack and trauma admissions.

Hydropower and long transmission lines are likely to play some role in a broad effort to slash carbon emissions whether the corridor is built or not.

With artificial intelligence, forecasting ocean activity will be constantly improving in accuracy even as the climate changes.

Under the plan, the Hope House shelter will increase its number of beds to 43.

It has been nearly 30 years since a Maine judge allowed defendants to be tried separately for murder.

Fruit Street School wasn’t the only Bangor school to get high marks. The William S. Cohen School was ranked as Maine’s third best middle school.

Bangor Comic & Toy Con’s new headquarters will be in the storefronts that formerly housed clothier Rue 21 and US Cellular.

New federal guidelines mean that Maine may need to return some of its $200 million in initial rent relief funds.

The hire follows a period of upheaval for Machias, with the departure of its most recent police chief and its former town manager.

