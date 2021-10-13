Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the 70s with partly sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will report COVID-19 data for the past four days by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.
The Food and Drug Administration, which has already authorized emergency use of Pfizer’s booster vaccine, is set to debate Thursday and Friday whether to adopt a booster shot produced by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
The COVID-19 pandemic proved to be a setback for waste reduction efforts across the country, including Augusta’s municipal landfill, which may reach its limit within five years.
Janet Mills rejects GOP call to ease vaccine mandate after Lewiston hospital reduces admissions
Central Maine Medical Center said Monday it was suspending pediatric, heart attack and trauma admissions.
New England will need more clean power even if the CMP corridor is built
Hydropower and long transmission lines are likely to play some role in a broad effort to slash carbon emissions whether the corridor is built or not.
Scientists want to use artificial intelligence to save Maine’s coast
With artificial intelligence, forecasting ocean activity will be constantly improving in accuracy even as the climate changes.
Bangor homeless shelter plans to expand beds as hotel housing prepares to close
Under the plan, the Hope House shelter will increase its number of beds to 43.
Men accused of slaying Bangor man 2 years ago make longshot bid for separate trials
It has been nearly 30 years since a Maine judge allowed defendants to be tried separately for murder.
Bangor public elementary school named best in the state
Fruit Street School wasn’t the only Bangor school to get high marks. The William S. Cohen School was ranked as Maine’s third best middle school.
Comic convention is making the Bangor Mall its new home
Bangor Comic & Toy Con’s new headquarters will be in the storefronts that formerly housed clothier Rue 21 and US Cellular.
Maine is spending rent relief money faster than most states. It’s not enough.
New federal guidelines mean that Maine may need to return some of its $200 million in initial rent relief funds.
Machias hires interim town manager permanently
The hire follows a period of upheaval for Machias, with the departure of its most recent police chief and its former town manager.
In other Maine news …
Bangor’s waterfront concert venue is changing its name
Penobscot County man killed in NH motorcycle crash
Bangor man arrested after high-speed police chase from Old Town to Milford
Angus King wants the US to have an assistant secretary of state for Arctic
Family finds closure as Millinocket man lost during WWII is finally laid to rest
Tiny skier from Fort Kent featured on America’s Funniest Home Videos
Maine restaurants may be able to adopt reusable takeout containers soon
Maine to seek ‘forever chemical’ contamination sites throughout state