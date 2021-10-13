BANGOR — Husson University’s Furman Student Center in Peabody Hall will be the site of an American Red Cross blood drive sponsored by WHSN 89.3, Husson University’s student radio station, on Wednesday, Oct. 13 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Each donation can help save up to three lives,” said Mark Nason, MEd, WHSN-FM station manager and manager of communications at Husson University’s New England School of Communications. “The need for donors is greater than ever since the blood drives scheduled earlier this year had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

Appointments to donate blood can be scheduled directly through the American Red Cross at bit.ly/WHSN893. Blood donors can also call 1-800-RED-CROSS, or download the free American Red Cross Blood Donor app.





According to the website of the American Red Cross, someone in the U.S. needs blood every two seconds. It’s essential for surgeries, cancer treatment, chronic illnesses, and traumatic injuries.

The amount of blood needed every day is staggering. Approximately 36,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the U.S. In addition, patients need 7,000 units of platelets and 10,000 units of plasma] daily. Unfortunately, less than 38 percent of the U.S. population is eligible to give blood or platelets] This makes meeting the need for blood more challenging.

“Blood donations are saving the lives of trauma patients in emergency rooms every day,” continued Nason. “When you donate blood, you are literally helping to save someone’s life.”

