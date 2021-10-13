BANGOR – Northern Light Cardiology, located at Northeast Drive in Bangor, has announced that one of their cardiologists departed the practice last month.

On Sept. 18 the team bid farewell to Alaa Ayyoub, MB, BCh, BAO, FACC, FSCAI.

Northern Light Cardiology is committed to caring for Dr. Ayyoub’s patients during this transition, made easier by our team approach to care. Cardiologists, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants all come together to ensure the best possible care. Working closely with our team of expert cardiologists, our accomplished physician assistants and nurse practitioners are committed, as is our entire staff, to providing unequalled, uninterrupted care for heart patients.

Patients who are currently followed by Dr. Ayyoub will be contacted by Northern Light Cardiology to reestablish care with another capable cardiologist. Anyone with questions or concerns is welcome to call the office at 207-275-3800.