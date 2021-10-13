Since 1990, the organization has honored women who have made an outstanding contribution to improving opportunities for all Maine women

The Maine Women’s Hall of Fame is seeking nominations from organizations, businesses, or individuals of women who meet the following criteria: their achievements have had a significant statewide impact, those achievements significantly improved the lives of women in Maine, and their contribution has an enduring value for women.

Complete nomination details, criteria, and requirements are available at https://mwhof.wufoo.com/forms/maine-womens-hall-of-fame-nomination-form/. The deadline for nominations is Dec. 1. An independent panel of judges reviews the nominations with careful consideration to select one or two honorees for induction each year.





Most recent recipients have included Darylen McQuirk Cote, Gov. Janet T. Mills, Joanne D’Arcangelo, Betty-Jane Stanhope Meader, Joyce Taylor Gibson, and Dean Leigh Saufley. For a complete list of honorees, visit Maine Women’s Hall of Fame.

The Maine Women’s Hall of Fame was established in 1990 by the BPW/Maine Futurama Foundation. The induction ceremony is usually held at the University of Maine at Augusta on the third Saturday of March, in observance of Women’s History Month. UMA maintains a permanent Maine Women’s Hall of Fame display of photographs and citations for all honorees in the Bennett D. Katz Library.

The BPW/Maine Futurama Foundation maintains an active scholarship program. Since 1962, when the first small scholarship was presented, it has been helping Maine women achieve economic self-sufficiency by awarding scholarships to outstanding and deserving women. Recipients of these scholarships have gone on to contribute to the economic well-being of their families and the State of Maine.