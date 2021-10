Greenville 1, Penquis Valley 0 At Harris Field in Milo, the Greenville Lakers scored late in the second half to win the game. MORE SCORES The latest Maine local sports scores and schedules

Greenville's lone goal was scored by Eva Patrick.





In net for Greenville was Lexi Bjork, she had 17 saves on 22 shots.

For Penquis, Rachel Broussard and Hope Lovell combined for 9 saves on 6 shots.