A Bangor man led police on a high-speed chase from Old Town to Milford, at one point reaching speeds over 100 mph, according to the Penobscot County district attorney’s office.

Christopher Campbell, 19, of Bangor was arrested in Milford after he failed to stop for an Old Town police officer who was attempting to pull the man over for erratic driving, Deputy Chief Lee Miller of the Old Town police said.

The chase started around 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning and ended shortly after when Campbell drove into Milford before leading police on a short foot chase, Miller said. At one point, an officer deployed spikes to try to slow Campbell’s vehicle.

Campbell was charged with refusing to stop for a law enforcement officer, possession of schedule W drugs, refusing to submit to arrest, driving to endanger, criminal speed, operating without a license and three counts of violating conditions of release stemming from previous cases.

Campbell appeared in court Tuesday and his bail was set at $1,000 cash, with conditions that he not drive nor come in contact with his two passengers who also fled, according to the district attorney’s office.

He also faces three separate motions to revoke bail related to three other cases, which will be heard in court on Dec. 7. Until then Campbell will remain at the Penobscot County Jail, which is closed to all but the most violent new arrestees due to a COVID-19 outbreak among inmates and staff.

BDN writer Judy Harrison contributed to this report.