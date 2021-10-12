Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low 70s to high 60s from north to south, with partly sunny or mostly cloudy skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The latest COVID-19 cases from the weekend will be reported by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.

The COVID-19 shot for children age 5 to 11 is set to be authorized by the FDA in the upcoming weeks. Here’s what you need to know about the shot for young children.





The University of Maine will require anyone attending either basketball or hockey games this year to present proof of vaccination or of a negative COVID-19 test performed within 72 hours of the game.

It’s forcing law enforcement agencies to travel instead to jails in Ellsworth, Belfast and Dover-Foxcroft.

In a county that had never seen so many COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, the drop is a positive sign and a potential indicator that there may be greater normalcy in the coming months.

Administrators are struggling almost daily to cover classrooms during a school year that has already proven difficult for educators, students and families due to COVID-19.

The proposal from Senate Minority Leader Jeff Timberlake, R-Turner, would give taxpayers a slice of unused revenue collected monthly.

The behind-the-scenes referendum war is the latest front in the fight over Maine’s energy future and could set up a confusing election if both make the ballot in 2022.

Saturday’s loss to Elon leaves the University of Maine’s football team staring at an 0-3 Colonial Athletic Association record and an overall 1-4 mark.

This is the fourth year people have worked to plant bulbs in Belfast through the Belfast Daffodil Project.

Ghost departments are active, but their ability to respond to emergencies is exceedingly limited.

The observations are supposed to factor into long-term, comprehensive planning for the city and tell the city how residents are interacting with their neighborhoods.

After she shot the 670-pound moose with a 36 1/2-inch spread, Christi Holmes thought about the meals she would share with family and friends for the next year from it.

In other Maine news …

