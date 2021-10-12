Northern Light Primary Care in Hampden is pleased to introduce Alisa Cleary, DO, to the practice.

Dr. Cleary earned her doctorate in medicine from Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine and performed her residency at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center Family Medicine.

She specializes in family medicine and addiction medicine and is interested in general primary care for all ages, musculoskeletal conditions, and addiction disorders.





Dr. Cleary enjoys working with her patients to help them achieve their best health. “I understand that each patient is a unique individual, and I am interested in their stories. I like to listen and incorporate wellness, exercise and lifestyle changes in the care of my patients.”

When she’s not working, Dr. Cleary enjoys exercise/strength training, gardening, and reading.

She is currently accepting new patients at 7 Main Road North in Hampden. You can reach the practice by calling 207-862-9400.