KENNEBUNK — Monsignor Charles Murphy will present a series of one-hour workshops about his book, “The Spirituality of Fasting: Rediscovering a Christian Practice,” starting on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at St. Martha Church, located on 30 Portland Road in Kennebunk. The series will take place every Wednesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. for seven weeks. All are welcome to attend in person, and the series will also be livestreamed each week at www.holyspiritme.org/mass-live-st-martha. To register, contact St. Martha Church at 207-985-6252.

Monsignor Murphy is a priest of the Diocese of Portland and former rector of the Pontifical North American College in Rome. Ordained to the priesthood on July 16, 1961, in Rome, Italy, Monsignor Murphy has faithfully filled many roles in the Diocese of Portland and at the national and international levels as pastor, superintendent, director, consultant, author, and countless others. In addition to founding the permanent diaconate program for the Diocese of Portland, he served as pastor of parishes in Yarmouth, Westbrook, Portland, and Falmouth; superintendent of Maine Catholic Schools; coordinator of continuing education for diocesan priests; and director of seminarians.

Monsignor Murphy served as academic dean and rector at the PNAC, where he completed his own clerical studies as a seminarian. While rector, the monsignor was part of the editorial group working in Italy under Cardinal Ratzinger, who would become Pope Benedict XVI, on the third draft of the Catechism of the Catholic Church, which served as the final version promulgated by then Pope John Paul II. Monsignor Murphy has also served as a consultant to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Catechetics, reviewing materials for their conformity with the Catechism.





Monsignor Murphy is the author of several critically acclaimed books, including At Home on Earth: Foundations for a Catholic Ethic of the Environment, Wallace Stevens: A Spiritual Poet in a Secular Age, Belonging to God: A Personal Training Guide for the Deeper Catholic Spiritual Life, Reclaiming Francis, and Mystical Prayer: The Poetic Example of Emily Dickinson.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in Latin and Greek from the College of the Holy Cross, a master’s degree in education from Harvard University, and a doctorate in sacred theology from Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome.