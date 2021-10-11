EDGECOMB — A 17-year-old girl was killed after her car went off the road and hit a utility pole and a tree in Edgecomb Sunday night.

The crash happened around 10:20 p.m. on River Road, police said.

A VW Beetle, driven by 17-year-old Paris Pierpont of Jefferson, had been driving northbound when it crossed over into the southbound lane and went off the road, according to officials. The car then hit a utility pole and tree.

Pierpont died at the scene, police said. She was the only person in the vehicle.

Pierpont was not wearing a seatbelt. Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.