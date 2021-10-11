One person has died following a two-vehicle crash on Eden Street, also known as State Route 3, on Sunday afternoon.

A 2021 Chrysler Voyager LXI minivan was traveling south on Eden Street when it crossed into the northbound lane and struck the guardrail, Bar Harbor Police said. It came back into the northbound lane and struck a 2016 Honda head-on.

Nga Thi Le, 65, of California was a passenger in the Chrysler and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, Douglas G. Hager, and two other passengers, all also from California, were injured. One of the passengers was life-flighted to Northern Light Bangor with non-critical injuries, while the driver and other passenger were taken to MDI Hospital.

The driver of the Honda was taken to MDI Hospital with non-critical injuries.