Today is Monday. Expect higher-than-normal temperatures today and throughout the week. Monday will be mostly sunny after some areas of fog clear up. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Five more Mainers have died and 600 coronavirus cases were reported on Saturday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands at 1,075. Check out our tracker for more information.
A Lewiston hospital has closed its neonatal intensive care unit and is making drastic contingency plans in the event that it loses staffers who remain unvaccinated against COVID-19 with a mandate from Gov. Janet Mills set to go into effect at the end of the month.
Maine’s school COVID outbreaks centered in hard-hit areas with low vaccination rates
The trend fits with predictions from epidemiologists who warned that rising case levels would challenge schools as they looked to bring back students for a fully in-person schedule.
Intensifying storms put critical Maine infrastructure at rising risk of major floods
Almost one-quarter of Maine’s infrastructure facilities, including utilities, hospitals and emergency services, are already at risk of disabling floods.
Spread of social media scanner pages leads police to shield information
First responders say that popular scanner pages often publish unverified information that makes their jobs harder and, in some cases, complicate their investigations.
Wabanaki place names are everywhere in Maine
To celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day this year, we’ve compiled a list of some of the place names in Maine that come from the Wabanaki languages.
Maine’s bus driver shortage is upending high school sports
It has required athletic administrators around the state to perform an almost daily juggling act to address a bevy of scheduling challenges that also include the coronavirus, weather and a lack of game officials.
It’s almost impossible to find hunting ammunition right now
The acute shortage is magnified at this important time of year for hunters in Maine.
A rare white crow was spotted in Aroostook County
The lack of wing feather pigment means its feathers are going to wear away faster and could leave it incapable of flight.
UMaine professor hopes new book can help people talk more openly about sex
“I think discussing it frankly helps us all to feel less alone. We’re not alone in how we are similar, and in how wonderfully diverse we all are.”
Private firm expanding broadband in Hampden could end up competing with town
If voters next month approve borrowing $4.5 million to build a community fiber optic network that would reach every home and business in the community, the town could end up competing with TDS for customers.
He turned his love of hunting and fishing into a 45-year career in the North Maine Woods
Al Cowperthwaite’s passion for all things outdoors would lead him to a 45-year career working in the North Maine Woods, including 39 years as its executive director.
Frenchville grants 120-acre nature preserve for recreation and forestry education
It’s also the only plot of public land in the town that has walking and biking trails which don’t allow the use of ATVs or other motorized vehicles.
In other Maine news …
Lobster prices sky high due to heavy demand, slower season
Oxford County man dies in Norway tow truck crash
Burglary suspect injured after being shot by Portland police
Inmates complain of conditions amid lockdown at Cumberland County Jail
AG: Man fatally shoots self after being shot by police in Dixfield
New flood markers emphasize the dangers sea level rise poses to Belfast