Today is Monday. Expect higher-than-normal temperatures today and throughout the week. Monday will be mostly sunny after some areas of fog clear up. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Five more Mainers have died and 600 coronavirus cases were reported on Saturday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands at 1,075. Check out our tracker for more information.

A Lewiston hospital has closed its neonatal intensive care unit and is making drastic contingency plans in the event that it loses staffers who remain unvaccinated against COVID-19 with a mandate from Gov. Janet Mills set to go into effect at the end of the month.





The trend fits with predictions from epidemiologists who warned that rising case levels would challenge schools as they looked to bring back students for a fully in-person schedule.

Almost one-quarter of Maine’s infrastructure facilities, including utilities, hospitals and emergency services, are already at risk of disabling floods.

First responders say that popular scanner pages often publish unverified information that makes their jobs harder and, in some cases, complicate their investigations.

To celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day this year, we’ve compiled a list of some of the place names in Maine that come from the Wabanaki languages.

It has required athletic administrators around the state to perform an almost daily juggling act to address a bevy of scheduling challenges that also include the coronavirus, weather and a lack of game officials.

The acute shortage is magnified at this important time of year for hunters in Maine.

The lack of wing feather pigment means its feathers are going to wear away faster and could leave it incapable of flight.

“I think discussing it frankly helps us all to feel less alone. We’re not alone in how we are similar, and in how wonderfully diverse we all are.”

If voters next month approve borrowing $4.5 million to build a community fiber optic network that would reach every home and business in the community, the town could end up competing with TDS for customers.

Al Cowperthwaite’s passion for all things outdoors would lead him to a 45-year career working in the North Maine Woods, including 39 years as its executive director.

It’s also the only plot of public land in the town that has walking and biking trails which don’t allow the use of ATVs or other motorized vehicles.

In other Maine news …

Lobster prices sky high due to heavy demand, slower season

Oxford County man dies in Norway tow truck crash

Burglary suspect injured after being shot by Portland police

Inmates complain of conditions amid lockdown at Cumberland County Jail

AG: Man fatally shoots self after being shot by police in Dixfield

New flood markers emphasize the dangers sea level rise poses to Belfast