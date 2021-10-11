WATERVILLE — The Maine Film Center announces the launch of a film series called “(some of) The Best of Wes (so far),” featuring films directed by Wes Anderson, in anticipation of his upcoming feature release, “The French Dispatch.” The screenings will take place every Monday at 7 p.m. through Nov. 1. Tickets are available at the Railroad Square Cinema box office or at MaineFilmCenter.org.

Monday, Oct. 11 | “The Royal Tenenbaums” (2001)

The aging and absent patriarch of the Tenenbaums (played by Gene Hackman), a wealthy, eccentric family in upper class New York City, returns to the family faking an illness with the intent of getting closer to his now-adult children. Starring Ben Stiller, Gwyneth Paltrow, Billy Murray, Danny Glover, Angelica Huston, Owen Wilson, and Luke Wilson.





Monday, Oct. 18 | “The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou” (2004)

Wes Anderson’s fourth feature stars Bill Murray as an eccentric oceanographer who sets out to exact revenge on the elusive “jaguar shark” that ate a member of his crew. Team Zissou, as the crew is called, is star-studded with Anderson’s favorite collaborators Angelica Huston and Owen Wilson, as well as Jeff Goldblum, Willem Dafoe, Cate Blanchett. This nautical adventure, co-written with Noah Baumbach, showcases the best of Anderson’s filmmaking.

Monday, Oct. 25 | “Moonrise Kingdom” (2012)

The year is 1965, and the residents of New Penzance, an island off the coast of New England, inhabit a community that seems untouched by some of the bad things going on in the rest of the world. Twelve-year-olds Sam and Suzy have fallen in love and decide to run away. But a violent storm is approaching the island, forcing a group of quirky adults (Bruce Willis, Edward Norton, Bill Murray) to mobilize a search party and find the youths before calamity strikes.

Monday, Nov. 1 | “The Grand Budapest Hotel” (2014)

In the 1930s, the Grand Budapest Hotel is a popular European ski resort, presided over by concierge Gustave H. (Ralph Fiennes), who prides himself on providing first-class service to the hotel’s guests, including satisfying the needs of the many elderly women who stay there. Zero, a junior lobby boy, becomes Gustave’s friend and protegé. When one of Gustave’s lovers dies mysteriously, Gustave finds himself the recipient of a priceless painting and the chief suspect in her murder.

Proof of vaccination (or a negative COVID-19 test) and masking at all indoor events is required. More information at WatervilleCreates.org/covid-policy.

