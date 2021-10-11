BANGOR — The Eastern Maine – Bangor Walk to End Alzheimer’s is happening on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 8 a.m. along the Bangor Waterfront or in your own neighborhood as you walk from home.

No matter where you walk, know that your health and safety are our top priorities. At the walk sites, there will be safety protocols including physical distancing and contactless registration. Per CDC guidelines, we ask that all attendees be vaccinated against COVID-19 or wear a mask when in a crowded area. Masks will be available on-site.

New this year: when the site at 81 Railroad Street in downtown Bangor opens at 8 a.m., the Walk route will be open. You are free to finish your Walk before or after our condensed Promise Garden Ceremony, which begins at 9 a.m. We’re encouraging all attendees to physically distance and to use hand sanitizer that will be available throughout the site.





Walk day will be as contactless as possible, and we are recommending all walkers register and turn in donations in advance using the mobile app or via QR codes on site.

We are offering a fun and meaningful Walk-day experience for those walking in their own neighborhoods. Download our mobile app to watch the recorded opening and Promise Garden Ceremony. The Promise Garden will be in augmented reality (AR) and allows you to select a flower and plant it among others. You can also track your at-home Walk, with AR start and finish lines. Download the app here: App Store | Google Play

“We are excited to be moving ahead with our Walk to End Alzheimer’s following all local and state safety protocols,” says Drew Wyman, Executive Director of the Maine Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. “Whether you join us at one of our seven walks on-site, or in your own community, know that you are making a difference for those with dementia and their families and we thank you.”

You can register your team for the Eastern Maine – Bangor Walk to End Alzheimer’s at alz.org/walk/maine.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research programs. There are 29,000 Mainers living with Alzheimer’s disease and twice as many caregivers, most providing unpaid care. For more information on the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org/maine.



The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia – by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. Visit alz.org or call 800-272-3900.