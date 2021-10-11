As part of Healthy Living for ME’s continued efforts to identify key health needs throughout Maine, the organization will hold virtual and in-person listening sessions across the state this fall that are open to the public. Any Mainer who would like to share their experience and thoughts and be part of the conversation about their community’s health needs is welcome to attend.

“These listening sessions are an opportunity for Mainers to engage in guided discussion with our organization and their neighbors about how Healthy Living for ME can best serve and support all adult Mainers,” said Maija Dyke, business manager of Healthy Living for ME. “Whether you’ve used our services, volunteer with a community organization, are a retired or working professional in the healthcare or social services field, or are simply an interested Mainer, we want to hear your insights.”

Earlier this year, Healthy Living for ME launched a Community Health Needs Assessment to support the organization’s mission to coordinate and align community resources to improve the health and wellness of the people of Maine. The listening sessions are a continuation of the CHNA effort that was begun with a survey. Mainers who have already filled out the Healthy Living for ME CHNA survey are still invited to attend the listening session to take a deeper dive into the health needs of the state.





Two virtual sessions are available and an in-person session is scheduled for Bangor on Tuesday, Oct. 19. The listening session will be held at the Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow Street., from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

To register for the Bangor listening session or a virtual listening session, email info@healthylivingforme.org or call 1-800-620-6036.

Virtual listening sessions:

Friday, Oct. 15 from 2-3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 20 from 9-10:30 a.m.

Healthy Living for ME is a statewide network of local organizations, health systems, and volunteers that work together to empower individuals to take control of their health. Through tailored services, we provide free and low-cost options that are personalized to focus on the entire individual rather than a single condition to improve overall quality of life. All scheduled workshops are listed at healthylivingforme.org. For more or to find a workshop, visit: healthylivingforme.org or find us on Facebook @HLforME.