Sophomore quarterback Nic Visser passed for 271 and three touchdowns as Husson University opened its Commonwealth Coast Football schedule Saturday with a 21-14 victory over Curry College at the Winkin Complex in Bangor.

The win was the fourth straight overall for coach Nat Clark’s Eagles, now 4-1 on the season. Curry is 2-3 overall, 0-2 in CCF play.

Senior wideout Tyler Halls of Lisbon had six catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns for Husson, while classmate Jon Bell of Skowhegan added three catches for 72 yards and the Eagles’ third score of the day.





Shawn Noel Jr. contributed four receptions for 90 yards and rushed seven times for 31 yards, while Garrett Poussard of Lewiston rushed for 103 yards on 19 attempts as Husson amassed 435 yards of total offense.

The Eagles’ defense limited Curry to 325 total yards, with Kaleb Caron in on a team-high 11 tackles, Elijah Simonds adding six tackles and a quarterback sack and Alex Brown producing five tackles and a forced fumble.

Husson never trailed after Visser (15 of 26 passing) found Halls for a 4-yard scoring pass with 7:05 left in the first quarter.

The Eagles made it 14-0 five minutes into the second period when Visser and Halls connected on a 46-yard touchdown strike that concluded a 10-play, 80-yard march.

Curry closed within 14-7 with 1:07 left before intermission on a 21-yard pass from Justin Mullaney to Devon Hughes.

Husson stretched its lead to 21-7 midway through the third quarter on a 49-yard pass from Visser to Bell.

Curry drove to the Husson 1-yard line early in the fourth quarter before Brown stripped the Colonels’ Angel Martinez of the ball and it rolled out of the end zone for a touchback that gave the Eagles possession.

Curry scored its final touchdown with 1:20 left on a 27-yard pass from Mullaney to Tahg Coakley, but the Eagles’ Aidan Hogan recovered the ensuing onside kick and Husson was able to run out the clock.

Mullaney completed 29 of 50 passes for 291 yards and two touchdowns.