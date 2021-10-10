GORHAM — On National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day (Friday, Oct. 15), people of all ages and faith traditions are invited to gather for a special prayer service for the healing from the loss of a child at St. Anne Church, located on 299 Main Street in Gorham, at 7 p.m.

The service will include singing, readings from Scripture, a ritual of remembrance, and prayers for healing and hope. During the ritual of remembrance, individuals will have an opportunity to light a candle in honor of a child lost. The purpose of the service is to pray for and remember precious lives that ended too soon and to pray in hope of the consolation and healing for all who grieve the loss of a child whether as a result of a miscarriage, stillbirth, abortion, or some other tragic event. Such losses impact parents, siblings, extended families, and friends. Mourning together is one way in which Catholics live out praying for the living and the dead, a spiritual work of mercy.

The prayer service is co-sponsored by St. Anthony of Padua Parish, of which St. Anne Church is a part, and Project Rachel (www.portlanddiocese.org/ProjectRachel), a diocesan ministry that seeks to provide hope and healing around the loss of a child. Project Rachel does not judge or condemn and recognizes the intense emotional and spiritual pain that abortion can cause women and men, including relatives and former abortion workers. Team members will be present to provide loving support to those in need.

Those who will participate on Oct. 15 are asked to park in the lower lot at St. Anne. For more information about the service, call 207-839-4857.