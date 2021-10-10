New England broadband consulting firm Mission Broadband has announced the recent hire of Jeffrey Rogers as director of strategic initiatives.

Rogers joins Mission Broadband from Portland, Maine-based Covetrus, where he held leadership roles in analytics, strategic accounts, growth initiatives and commercial operations. Rogers has also worked for The Beacon Consulting Group, assisting Fortune 500 companies with growth strategy development.

“Jeff is joining our team at an exciting time,” said Mission Broadband Vice President and General Manager John Dougherty. “Communities across the United States are eager to expand and improve their broadband capabilities. Jeff will be instrumental in helping us scale to meet that need throughout the country.”





In his new role, Rogers will support growth initiatives, strategic planning, and continuous improvement at Mission Broadband. He will also work alongside Mission Broadband’s sister companies, ProInfoNet and HealthConnect Networks to align goals and technologies.

Rogers holds a bachelor’s degree in finance and financial economics from the University of Maine. He is active in the University of Maine Alumni Association and has served as president for two alumni organizations. He currently resides in Westbrook, Maine, and enjoys sailing, biking, hiking, and exploring the outdoors with his wife, Emma.