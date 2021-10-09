With a favorable weather forecast, longtime Speedway 95 owner Del Merritt predicted a memorable final weekend of the race season capped by the three 100-lap races on Saturday and Sunday at the auto track in Hermon.

The final regular season points races were held on Friday night as a makeup date after being rained out earlier this season.

The Paul Bunyan 250 Speed Weekend begins at 1 p.m. Saturday with a 100-lap Big Dog Enduro race and Sunday’s schedule features the 11th annual 100-lap Ikey Dorr Memorial Street Stock feature and a 100-lap Late Model race.





The Big Dog Enduro race will pay the winner $2,000, while the Ikey Dorr champ will pocket anywhere from $2,500 to $3,000 and the Late Model victor will earn a $5,000 check.

It has been a pretty good year at the track with the car counts and the attendance, Merritt said.

“I have no complaints at all. We’ve survived the last two years.”

The 2020 season featured attendance limits resulting from COVID-19 restrictions.

Steve Kimball from Holden is the defending champ in the Ikey Dorr race.

Dorr, a Wiscasset native who lived in Addison, died of an apparent heart attack in 2009 while racing at Speedway 95.

Steuben’s Brenton Parritt captured the Late Model race last season.

The Late Model event will have a number of top-notch racers trying to earn a nice payday including Parritt; Liberty’s Josh St. Clair, who won the Coastal 200 at Wiscasset Speedway; Harrington’s Andrew McLaughlin; Pittston’s Ben Ashline; Winterport’s Shane Clark; and Hermon’s Mike Hopkins.

Hopkins has two top-10 finishes in four Pro All Stars Super Late Model North races this season.

In addition to the Big Dog 100 Enduro race on Saturday, there will also be a 25-lap Modified Enduro race and a Demolition Derby.

Sunday’s slate will include 25-lap Cagerunner and Sport 4 features to go with the two 100-lap races.

The 25-lap races will be worth $250 to the winner while the Demolition Derby champ will earn a check for $1,000.